Wimbledon Day 3 Results - 2nd Update
Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 12:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Wednesday, the third day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):
Men
1st rd
Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3
Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 5-7, 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 6-2
Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x24) bt Daniel Evans (GBR) 6-2, 7-5, 6-3
Tomas Machac (CZE) bt David Goffin (BEL) 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (10/5)
Roman Safiullin (RUS) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x26) 6-7 (5/7), 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x17) 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (11/9), 6-4, 6-4
Lucas Pouille (FRA) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-3, 6-1
Quentin Halys (FRA) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2
Karen Khachanov (RUS x21) bt Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (13/11), 2-0 - retired
2nd rd
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-5
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 6-2
Frances Tiafoe (USA x29) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1, 6-3
Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
Ugo Humbert (FRA x16) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 7-6 (11/9), 6-1, 6-3
Alexander Bublik (KAZ x23) bt Arthur Cazaux (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4
Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
Fabio Fognini (ITA) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x8) 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (1/7), 6-3
Women
1st rd
Danielle Collins (USA x11) bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)
Maria Camila Osorio (COL) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-3, 6-1
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x20) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 7-5, 6-3
Barbora Krejcíkova (CZE x31) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (1/7), 7-5
Katie Volynets (USA) bt Lourdes Carle (ARG) 6-2, 7-5
Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-2, 6-1
Elina Svitolina (UKR x21) bt Magda Linette (POL) 7-5, 6-7 (9/11), 6-3
2nd rd
Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-1, 6-2
Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Linda Noskova (CZE x26) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)
Diana Shnaider (RUS) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-1, 6-1
Emma Navarro (USA x19) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6-4, 6-1
Sonay Kartal (GBR) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3
Coco Gauff (USA x2) bt Anca Todoni (ROM) 6-2, 6-1
Recent Stories
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exp ..
Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack
More Stories From World
-
History-maker Cavendish eclipses Merckx with 35th Tour de France stage win2 minutes ago
-
Comeback king 'Cav' to carry on doing the thing he loves2 minutes ago
-
Montella rights 'stain' of Austria defeat to reach Euros quarters22 minutes ago
-
Independence Day of Belarus symbolizes strength resilience of Belarusian people: Minister Industries33 minutes ago
-
Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election3 hours ago
-
Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary hikes3 hours ago
-
US trade deficit expands less than expected in May: govt3 hours ago
-
French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged 1013 hours ago
-
Israel approves biggest West Bank land seizure in decades3 hours ago
-
PM, Uzbek President reaffirm commitment to multifaceted relations between two countries3 hours ago
-
Five Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West Bank4 hours ago
-
Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China4 hours ago