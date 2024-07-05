Wimbledon Day 5 Results
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 07:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Friday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):
Men
3rd rd
Tommy Paul (USA x12) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x23) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
Women
3rd rd
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x7) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 7-6 (7/4), 6-1
