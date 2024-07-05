Open Menu

Wimbledon Day 5 Results

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Wimbledon day 5 results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Friday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

Men

3rd rd

Tommy Paul (USA x12) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x23) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Women

3rd rd

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x7) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 7-6 (7/4), 6-1

Related Topics

USA Ita All From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

2 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

2 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

4 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

5 hours ago
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

19 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World