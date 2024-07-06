Wimbledon Day 6 Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Saturday, the sixth day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):
Men
3rd rd
Ugo Humbert (FRA x16) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 7-6 (11/9), 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (8/6)
Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt Lucas Pouille (FRA) - walkover
