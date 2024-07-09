Wimbledon Day 8 Results - 4th Update
Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2024 | 12:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Monday, the eighth day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):
Men
4th rd
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x25) bt Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2
Taylor Fritz (USA x13) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x4) 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3
Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt Arthur Fils (FRA) 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Women
4th rd
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-2, 6-3
Barbora Krejcíkova (CZE x31) bt Danielle Collins (USA x11) 7-5, 6-3
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x17) 6-3, 3-0 - retired
Elina Svitolina (UKR x21) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-2, 6-1
