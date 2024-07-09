Open Menu

Wimbledon Day 8 Results - 4th Update

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Wimbledon day 8 results - 4th update

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Monday, the eighth day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

Men

4th rd

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x25) bt Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

Taylor Fritz (USA x13) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x4) 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3

Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt Arthur Fils (FRA) 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Women

4th rd

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-2, 6-3

Barbora Krejcíkova (CZE x31) bt Danielle Collins (USA x11) 7-5, 6-3

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x17) 6-3, 3-0 - retired

Elina Svitolina (UKR x21) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-2, 6-1

Related Topics

USA Xinyu Ita All From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024

President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024

29 minutes ago
 Blind murder case solved, two held

Blind murder case solved, two held

36 minutes ago
 Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather conc ..

Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather concerns

36 minutes ago
 Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, ..

Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, peace during Muharram-ul-Haram

36 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers meltin ..

Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers melting

36 minutes ago
 Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

36 minutes ago
Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: ..

Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: NA Committee informed

40 minutes ago
 Polio eradication priority of KP government: Ganda ..

Polio eradication priority of KP government: Gandapur

40 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains ..

Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains. Adl RCB Chief

40 minutes ago
 June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat ..

June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report

57 minutes ago
 Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah voices concern ove ..

57 minutes ago
 SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arr ..

SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arrested car lifter's escape

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World