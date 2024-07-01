Wimbledon Results - Day 1
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 06:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Monday, the first day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):
Men
1st rd
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI x19) 6-1, 7-5, 6-4
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-3, 6-4, 7-5
Shang Juncheng (CHN) bt Christian Garín (CHI) 7-5, 6-4, 6-4
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-3
Borna Coric (CRO) bt Felipe Meligeni Alves (BRA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3
Fabio Fognini (ITA) bt Luca Van Assche (FRA) 6-1, 6-3, 7-5
Casper Ruud (NOR x8) bt Alex Bolt (AUS) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-4
Women
1st rd
Zhu Lin (CHN) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 6-0, 6-4
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x25) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-1
Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) bt McCartney Kessler (USA) 6-3, 6-1
Dayana Yastremska (UKR x28) bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-1, 7-6 (7/1)
Varvara Gracheva (FRA) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-3, 6-1
Greet Minnen (BEL) bt Heather Watson (GBR) 7-5, 6-4
afp
