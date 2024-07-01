Open Menu

Wimbledon Results - Day 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Wimbledon results - Day 1

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) results from Wimbledon on Monday, the first day of the 2024 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

Men

1st rd

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI x19) 6-1, 7-5, 6-4

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-3, 6-4, 7-5

Shang Juncheng (CHN) bt Christian Garín (CHI) 7-5, 6-4, 6-4

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-3

Borna Coric (CRO) bt Felipe Meligeni Alves (BRA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3

Fabio Fognini (ITA) bt Luca Van Assche (FRA) 6-1, 6-3, 7-5

Casper Ruud (NOR x8) bt Alex Bolt (AUS) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-4

Women

1st rd

Zhu Lin (CHN) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 6-0, 6-4

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x25) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-1

Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) bt McCartney Kessler (USA) 6-3, 6-1

Dayana Yastremska (UKR x28) bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-1, 7-6 (7/1)

Varvara Gracheva (FRA) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-3, 6-1

Greet Minnen (BEL) bt Heather Watson (GBR) 7-5, 6-4

afp

Related Topics

USA Hun Ita Van Casper Christian All From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need ..

Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need to enhance Pak-US relations

1 hour ago
 Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 Wor ..

Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

4 hours ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

6 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago

More Stories From World