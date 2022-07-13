UrduPoint.com

Wimbledon Wants To Ban Russians From Tennis Championships In 2023 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Wimbledon Wants to Ban Russians From Tennis Championships in 2023 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Wimbledon authorities want to ban Russians from the 2023 championships if Ukraine is still "occupied," in a move that has already cost them ranking points, UK media reported on Wednesday.

The All England Club and the Lawn Tennis Association, the tournament's venues, have been emboldened in their decision by the International Olympic Committee's plans to bar Russian athletes from 2024 qualifiers starting August, the Daily Mail said.

The ban from tennis will put Wimbledon on a collision course with the men's tennis association ATP and women's WTA, which punished Wimbledon by removing world ranking points from this year's tournament. WTA also fined the venues a combined $1 million. A decision on the ban is not due until March next year.

