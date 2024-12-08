Wind blows Wolfsburg to late win against Mainz

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Jonas Wind scored a brace inside the final 10 minutes to secure a comeback 4-3 win for Wolfsburg at home to Mainz on Sunday, sending the Wolves up to fifth in the Bundesliga.

Wind's winner came in the 94th minute after he had levelled the scores with seven minutes remaining at the Volkswagen Arena.

Paul Nebel opened the scoring for Mainz early in the first half. Mohammed Amoura quickly levelled for the hosts.

Jonathan Burkardt sent the visitors back in front before half-time, only for Wolfsburg to hit back again through Tiago Tomas near the hour.

A second for Nebel seemed to have secured Mainz fifth place but Wind's late show meant Wolfsburg climbed above Borussia Dortmund into the Europa League spot.

"It was a big game today between two teams who gave nothing away and showed their qualities," said Wolfsburg coach Ralph Hasenhuettl.

"(Turning) a game around three times is impressive to say the least. Huge credit to my team."

They sit on 21 points, the same as Dortmund and Freiburg in sixth and seventh, respectively.

Mainz are ninth, two points behind Wolfsburg.

Just three points separate Hasenhuettl's side from an inconsistent RB Leipzig in the final Champions League spot.

Nebel gave Mainz the lead on 11 minutes after being set up by Lee Jae-sung.

The first of Wolfsburg's equalisers came via Amoura as he prodded home from close range eight minutes later.

Burkardt made it 2-1 for the away side by ghosting in at the front post and finishing from Stefan Bell's flicked header.

- 'Crazy game' -

The Wolves drew level again in the 57th minute when Tomas' effort was deflected in for the Portuguese's fifth league goal of the campaign following good wing play by Amoura.

The tide swung again nine minutes later when Nebel bundled home his second. Kamil Grabara did well to claw out Burkardt's lofted effort but was helpless to stop the rebound.

However, slack defending by Mainz allowed the ball to reach Wind on the edge of the box in the 83rd minute and he rifled home to draw Wolfsburg level for the third time.

As the match appeared to be heading for a draw, the Dane was left unmarked in the box to glance in a deep free-kick and spark wild celebrations among the home support.

"It was a crazy game. We're obviously disappointed because we produced a really good performance today -- against a really good team," said Mainz boss Bo Henriksen.

"We played good football in the half-spaces, but obviously we also need to defend a bit better in the last 10 minutes."

Freiburg passed up the chance to leapfrog Wolfsburg into fifth as they drew 1-1 at lowly Hoffenheim in the weekend's final match.

Matthias Ginter sent the visitors ahead on 68 minutes, only for Hoffenheim's Tom Bischof to level five minutes later.

The draw leaves the hosts in 14th, three points clear of the relegation zone.

