UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wind, Climate Caused Record Melt Of Arctic's 'Last Ice Area'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:32 PM

Wind, climate caused record melt of Arctic's 'Last Ice Area'

Strong wind and warming led to record low ice cover in the Arctic's "Last Ice Area" last year, according to research published Thursday that suggests the frozen refuge for polar bears is more vulnerable to climate change than thought

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Strong wind and warming led to record low ice cover in the Arctic's "Last Ice Area" last year, according to research published Thursday that suggests the frozen refuge for polar bears is more vulnerable to climate change than thought.

The Wandel Sea, a part of the Arctic Ocean north of Greenland, is typically covered with thick, multi-year layers of ice.

While the overall extent of summer sea ice in the Arctic has been declining rapidly over several decades, the Last Ice Area had been expected to stay frozen for far longer than other regions even as temperatures climb.

But in August 2020, scientists measured a record low of just 50 percent sea ice concentration in the Wandel Sea.

To find out why, researchers based in the US and Europe looked at satellite data and sea ice models, which account for environmental conditions such as wind and temperature.

They found that 80 percent of the ice loss was attributable to unusually strong winds, which broke up and blew away much of the ice.

Examining simulations for the area based on data dating back to 1979, the team estimated that climate change had caused the other 20 percent of melt.

Authors said their research, published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment, showed that the Last Ice Area was more vulnerable to future melt events than previously assumed.

"The future of Arctic winds is kind of hard to predict, but warming is pretty certain and will lead to further thinning of the ice everywhere in the Arctic," co-author Michael Steele from the University of Washington told AFP.

"The big surprise of our research is that ice loss is happening in this 'Last Ice Area' so soon. We expected that ice would last longer."

Related Topics

Europe Washington Lead August 2020 From

Recent Stories

Corona vaccination of over 0.4mln completed in KP

2 minutes ago

Judge blocks Florida law on social media 'censorsh ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Briefed on Rescue Efforts at Collapsed Flori ..

2 minutes ago

UAE the ‘Pearl of the Middle East’: Chinese Am ..

19 minutes ago

NAB terms Saeed Ghani's accusations an effort to i ..

7 minutes ago

Non-Fossil Fuels Provide 21% of US Energy in 2020, ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.