Wind-fanned Wildfire Burning Out Of Control Near Los Angeles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A "dangerously fast" wildfire fanned by hurricane-strength winds was burning out of control near Los Angeles on Wednesday, with thousands of residents ordered to evacuate and some taken to the hospital.
Multiple large homes were destroyed as the fire tore through neighborhoods, blanketing a huge area in thick, choking smoke.
Fierce gusts up to 80 miles (130 kilometers) an hour were fueling flames that were scorching through farmland.
The Mountain Fire was reported near Moorpark, 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles, on Wednesday morning.
By afternoon it had exploded to 10,400 acres (4,200 hectares), Ventura County Fire Department said, and flames had reached a suburb of Camarillo, home to around 70,000 people.
Local broadcasters showed luxury homes in the Camarillo Heights area engulfed in flames, many utterly destroyed.
Further up the hillsides, aerial footage showed people frantically loading horses into trailers at sprawling ranch properties as swirling flames loomed nearby.
"It's bad out there, but we're getting them all out," one woman told local broadcaster KTLA as she drove horses out of the area.
"(The fire) was surrounding on both sides... It's just all over the place. It's not one clear fire line. It's everywhere."
Firefighters had no official figures for the number of properties affected by the blaze, with conditions on the ground too dangerous to allow damage assessment.
There was no immediate figure for the number of people hurt, but officials said some had been taken to the hospital.
Ventura County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner said the rapidly spreading blaze was entirely uncontained, with firefighters rushing to get people out of the way of the fire, which was casting embers as far as 2.5 miles (4 kilometers).
"Every helicopter, every fixed wing aircraft, everything we've been able to get a hold of is here fighting this fire, and it is moving at a dangerous rate," he told reporters.
"Bushes are burning, grass is burning, hedgerows are burning, agricultural fields are burning, and structures are burning.
"This fire is moving dangerously fast."
He said the fire's erratic behavior was extreme and urged everyone to follow instructions from law enforcement.
"When you get an evacuation order from the sheriff, leave. Your homes can be replaced. Your lives can't. Leave."
Gail Liacko said she had to flee her home very suddenly on what had appeared to be a "normal morning."
"All of a sudden there was soot on our patio furniture, coming from the front of the house as well as the back, and the smoke was kind of surrounding our street," she said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
Germany's far-right AfD throws out members arrested as suspected militants
Trump's Middle East peace promise wins over Muslim voters
More Stories From World
-
Barcelona rout Red Star Belgrade in Champions League2 minutes ago
-
UN chief congratulates Trump on election victory2 minutes ago
-
Hurricane Rafael triggers nationwide blackout in Cuba2 minutes ago
-
Australia moves to ban children under 16 from social media42 minutes ago
-
South Korea president says 'not ruling out' direct weapons to Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Hurricane Rafael triggers nationwide blackout in Cuba2 hours ago
-
Wind-fanned wildfire burning out of control near Los Angeles2 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership results8 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table8 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results8 hours ago
-
UN chief congratulates Trump on election victory8 hours ago
-
New reality for US as Trump crushes Harris9 hours ago