Wind-fanned wildfire burning out of control near Los Angeles

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A wildfire fanned by powerful winds was burning out of control near Los Angeles on Wednesday, with scores of residents ordered to evacuate and some taken to the hospital.

Multiple large homes were destroyed as the fire tore through neighborhoods, blanketing a huge area in thick, choking smoke.

Fierce gusts up to 80 miles (130 kilometers) an hour were fueling flames that were scorching through farmland.

The fire was reported near Moorpark, 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles, around breakfast time on Wednesday.

By mid-afternoon it had exploded to almost 9,000 acres (3,600 hectares) within a few hours, the California state fire department said, and flames had reached a suburb of Camarillo, home to around 70,000 people.

Local broadcasters showed luxury homes in the Camarillo Heights area engulfed in flames, many utterly destroyed.