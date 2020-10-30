UrduPoint.com
Wind Gusts Force Trump To Reschedule Planned Rally in North Carolina - Campaign Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) President Donald Trump's campaign postponed a planned rally in North Carolina due to bad weather, Director of Communications Tim Murtaugh announced Thursday.

"Because of a wind advisory issued with gusts reaching 50 miles per hour and other weather conditions, the outdoor Fayetteville, NC rally has been postponed until Monday," Murtaugh said via Twitter.

Trump was slated to rally supporters in Fayetteville, his third stop in North Carolina in recent weeks.

Trump won the state by 3 percentage points in the 2016 presidential race, but Democrats hope to flip the state to former Vice President Joe Biden, who has a small lead in the most recent polls.

