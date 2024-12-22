Wind halts Vonn comeback as St Moritz super-G called off

St. Moritz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The women's skiing World Cup super-G planned for Sunday in St Moritz, Switzerland, was cancelled because of poor visibility and high winds, the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced.

It was the second super-G scheduled for the weekend.

On Saturday, in icy but bright conditions, Austrian Cornelia Huetter won a race in which American Lindsey Vonn made her World Cup comeback at 40.

Sunday was overcast and windy. After three postponed starts the race was in danger of over-running its broadcasting slot and clashing with the second run of the men's giant slalom in Alta Badia in Italy.

"The jury and organising committee have decided to cancel" Sunday's race in the face of "unstable and unfavourable weather conditions," a FIS spokeswoman told social media.

After finishing 14th on Saturday, in her first World Cup event in nearly six years, Vonn, the winner of 20 World Cup titles, had said she was looking forward to building momentum on Sunday.

"Tomorrow will be better now that I'm used to it," she said on Saturday.