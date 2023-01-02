Wind Power Accounts for 15.11% of Electricity Produced in EU in 2022 - WindEurope

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Wind power generation accounts for an average of 15.11% of all electricity produced in the European Union, according to data from the WindEurope association compiled and analyzed by RIA Novosti.

The share of wind power output fluctuated throughout the year, slightly exceeding 20% in February and dropping by almost a half by August. It grew for three months in a row, approaching this year's maximum share recorded in early 2022.

The best weekly reading was registered in early April at 25.6%, with the worst in late April, when the share dropped to 8.67%. In some periods, weekly averages showed an increase of 10% and a decrease of almost 12.

5%.

Wind power generation hit a rock bottom in early December at 7.6% but managed to rebound and skyrocketed to over 30% by the end of 2022. Last year's maximum was recorded on December 30 at 34.4%.

The share of wind power generation in Europe impacts gas consumption and gas futures prices. Gas futures in Europe were dropping by 16% on Friday, falling below $800 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since February 16, due to a high occupancy rate of underground storage facilities and warm, windy weather. The last day of trading in 2022 ended with the gas futures going up by 2.7% year-on-year, up to $844.3 per thousand cubic meters.