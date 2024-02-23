Wind Power To Methanol Project To Be Launched In Inner Mongolia
February 23, 2024
HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) -- A project to produce hydrogen and methanol from 2 million kW wind power will be launched in the Hinggan League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to a development agreement signed recently.
The project, run by China General Nuclear Power Corporation with a total investment of about 16 billion Yuan (about 2.25 billion U.S. Dollars), is expected to yield an annual output of about 107,900 tonnes of hydrogen, and about 800,000 tonnes of methanol.
The first phase of the project with 1 million kW wind power is planned to be implemented in 2024 and 2025.
The technology employed in the project converts wind energy to electricity, and uses the electricity to generate hydrogen and oxygen from water. Hydrogen will then be used in the synthesis of methanol.
This technology makes efficient use of wind resources while reducing dependence on fossil fuels and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. After the project is completed, it is expected to save about 2 million tonnes of standard coal and reduce CO2 emissions by about 5.3 million tonnes annually.
