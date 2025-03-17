Wind-powered Mast To Cut Emissions Sets Sail To Canada
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 08:40 AM
Kingston upon Hull, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A pioneering rigid shipping mast has set off on its first journey, harnessing the wind to propel a cargo ship from England to Canada and using less fuel to help reduce emissions.
After a night of work and a short nap, George Thompson, the founder of GT Wings -- the startup that produced this 20-metre-high mast -- was back on the ship's main deck.
"We haven't had much sleep over the last few days," Thompson told AFP, as he looked out onto the shipyard workers in white helmets and fluorescent vests, still making adjustments a few hours before departure.
"This is very high-tech," said GT Wings product manager Martin Harrop, pointing to the imposing white and red structure on the bow of the cargo ship in Hull, northeastern England.
Like several other wind propulsion systems, this one works like a vertical aeroplane wing. It harnesses the wind that hits its surface to propel the ship.
However, its internal fans set it apart. They accelerate the air passing through it to speed up the ship, Harrop explained.
Recent Stories
Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool
Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM
29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
More Stories From World
-
Race to name creatures of the deep as mining interest grows1 minute ago
-
Wind-powered mast to cut emissions sets sail to Canada1 minute ago
-
Peru farmer in German court battle with energy giant1 minute ago
-
Andreeva, 17, tops world No. 1 Sabalenka for Indian Wells title11 minutes ago
-
Cavs win streak halted after Magic comeback11 minutes ago
-
Colombia defense minister vows 'full force' against guerrillas11 minutes ago
-
Ovechkin set to achieve the 'impossible'21 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results7 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table7 hours ago
-
Marquez show rolls on with Marc beating Alex in Argentina7 hours ago
-
Rangers stun Celtic in five-goal Old Firm thriller8 hours ago
-
Marc Marquez wins Argentina MotoGP to maintain perfect start8 hours ago