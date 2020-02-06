Wind Shear Could Be Behind Deadly Plane Accident at Istanbul Airport - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Wind shear could be the reason that a Pegasus Airlines plane skidded off the runway at an Istanbul airport and broke into three parts, Turkey's Hurriyet newspaper reported on Thursday.

The accident occurred at the Sabiha Gokcen International Airport on Wednesday and claimed three lives, and injured 179 others.

According to Hurriyet, the pilots were concerned over wind shear a severe change in wind speed or direction over a short distance during the landing.

A pilot said that they detected a change in the wind direction as much as 180 degrees at an altitude below 1,000 feet, according to an audio file transcript provided by the newspaper.

Crews of other planes also reported wind shear during takeoffs and landings at the time of the Pegasus plane's accident.