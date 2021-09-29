UrduPoint.com

Winners of 17th Young Artist E-exhibition get awards

The prize distribution ceremony of the 17th Young Artist exhibition titled "Beyond The Threshold of Time" was held at Alhamra here on Wednesday

Board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi was the chief guest and the eminent painter of Pakistan, Prof Saeed Akhtar attended the event as the guest of honor who distributed cash prizes and award to the winning participants On the occasion, Moneeza Hashmi congratulated the entire team on the success of this E-exhibition and the winners, and said that it was a characteristic of Alhamra that they did not miss any opportunity to inspire the youth. "Lahore Arts Council (LAC) would continue to flourish under the leadership of Ijaz Ahmed Minhas", she added.

Prominent artist Prof Saeed Akhtar congratulated all the winners and said that your connection to your own culture was the truth of your art, and Alhamra was a place for artists to be connected with their art.

LAC Executive Director Ijaz Ahmed Minhas said, "Our youth is endowed with immense talents, and we are promoting love, peace and hope through art".

He further stated that the encouragement of youth would be the guarantor of their bright future; that's why Alhamra promoted them to show their skills to the world. "We hope to continue this exhibition for upcoming years with more zeal and improvement," he added.

The winners of the 17th Young Artists Exhibition-2021 include Aiman Jamil, Beenish Ahmed, M Asif Kasi, Maryam Yousaf, Mubashara Anam, Noreen Jahan, Noorul Huda, Rubina Gull, Syeda Warda Batool and Yaseen Khan.

The 17th annual exhibition "Beyond the threshold of time" was opened on 5th April and Alhamra received approximately 600 artworks by 380 artists, across the country from which the best 500 were selected,for display, including painting, miniature painting, drawings, printmaking, sculpture, installation, video,ceramic and graphic arts.

