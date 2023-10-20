(@FahadShabbir)

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The winners of the 34th Galaxy Award, China's oldest sci-fi accolade, were announced on Thursday in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

A total of 15 awards including the best novella, the best short story, the best new writer, and the most popular foreign sci-fi writer, were presented this year.

"On the Razor's Edge," written by Chinese writer Jiang Bo, is shortlisted for the Hugo Award at the 81st World Science Fiction Convention, currently being held in Chengdu.

The Galaxy Award was initiated in 1985 by China's prestigious sci-fi magazine Science Fiction World.