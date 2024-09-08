Winners of the 81st Venice Film Festival

Venice, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) The 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival concluded on Saturday with the award ceremony.

Here are the main winners from among 21 films in competition, as decided by a jury chaired by French actor Isabelle Huppert:

- Golden Lion for Best Film - "The Room Next Door" by Pedro Almodovar (Spain)

- Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize - "Vermiglio" by Maura Delpero (Italy, France, Belgium)

- Silver Lion award for best director - Brady Corbet for "The Brutalist" (UK)

- Volpi Cup award for best actress - Nicole Kidman for "Babygirl" by Halina Reijn (US)

- Volpi Cup award for best actor - Vincent Lindon in "Jouer Avec Le Feu" by Delphine Coulin and Muriel Coulin (France)

- Award for best screenplay - Murilo Hauser and Heitor Lorega for "I'm Still Here" by Walter Salles (Brazil, France)

- Special jury prize - "April" by Dea Kulumbegashvili (France, Italy, Georgia)

- Marcello Mastroianni Award for best young actor or actress - Paul Kircher for "Leurs Enfants Apres Eux" by Ludovic Boukherma and Zoran Boukherma (France)