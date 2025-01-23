Winners of ‘TRT World Citizen’ awards honored for inspiring positive change

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The prestigious TRT World Citizen awards, a significant global initiative launched under the theme of ‘Inspiring Positive Change’, celebrated its sixth edition in a grand ceremony held in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Since its inception in 2017, the TRT World Citizen Awards have recognized 25 individuals from 15 countries for their outstanding contributions to their communities. This year’s event, hosted by TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, was attended by prominent figures, including Presidency’s Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun, TRT executives, politicians, NGO leaders, and luminaries from the fields of culture, arts, media, and academia.

The ceremony featured a moving performance by Palestinian singer Llnur, who captivated the audience with his songs 'Wake Up' and 'Keep Your Key', both composed in tribute to Palestine.

In his address, Fahrettin Altun highlighted the transformative mission of the TRT World Citizen initiative. "This program institutionalizes goodness in a world where evil has become ordinary," he stated. Altun praised the initiative for sharing stories of real-life heroes, adding, “Goodness is a real ideal that can be passed from generation to generation. This initiative is a vital tool for addressing the oppressions humanity faces.”

Echoing similar sentiments, TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci underscored the organization’s commitment to amplifying the voices of those who champion justice and truth.

"The World Citizen Awards are a testament to the power of overlooked stories of sacrifice to spread goodness," Sobaci said. He emphasized TRT's role as Turkiye’s public broadcaster in bringing marginalized stories to the forefront, utilizing its extensive media platforms to inspire hope and encourage justice.

The awards honored exceptional individuals in various categories. Azima Dhanjee and Arhum Ishtiaq received accolades in the ‘Communicator’ category, while Rana Dajani was recognized in the ‘Educator’ category. The ‘Youth’ category award was presented to Helene Ba.

The ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ was bestowed upon Steve Sosebee, founder of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), in recognition of his tireless efforts to save the lives of children in conflict zones.

A posthumous honor, the ‘World Citizen of the Year’ award, was presented to Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was tragically killed by Israeli Defense Forces during a protest in Nablus on September 6, 2024. Her father, Mehmet Suat Eygi, accepted the award on her behalf.

Additionally, the ‘TRT Special Award’ was presented to Dr. Amani Ballour, who managed a hospital during the Syrian war, symbolizing resilience and hope in the face of adversity.

The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt celebration of the winners, whose inspiring stories continue to ignite hope and inspire global communities.