UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Winter Cold Threatens 300,000 Afghan Children With Illness, Death - Relief Group

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 02:00 AM

Winter Cold Threatens 300,000 Afghan Children With Illness, Death - Relief Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) More than 300,000 Afghan children face freezing winter conditions that could lead to illness, in the worst cases death, without proper winter clothing and heating, the international relief charity Save the Children warned in a press release on Thursday.

"The early snow in the northern parts of Afghanistan where we work has impacted children particularly badly. The most vulnerable children are those whose schools have shut because of the worsening winter conditions. Their families don't have the money to buy winter clothing. Instead children are forced to huddle at home to escape the bitter cold," Save the Children Afghanistan Director Chris Nyamandi said in the release.

With schools are closed until March in the coldest parts of Afghanistan where the temperature can plummet as low as minus 27 degrees Celsius, the classroom often provides the only source of warmth for children in the winter, the release said.

The ongoing conflict has also destroyed many homes and forced thousands of children to shelter in camps for the homeless. There they risk hunger, disease, including COVD-19, even death from freezing temperatures, the release added.

Save the Children, which has been active in Afghanistan since 1976, said it plans to distribute kits including fuel, a heater, blankets and winter clothes to 100,000 families in 12 of the nation's 34 provinces along with shelter repair kits and 12 weeks rent for families facing eviction.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Snow Rent Buy Lead Money March From

Recent Stories

China approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, registe ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 2,500-cubic-metre ..

3 hours ago

Brazil Confirms First Cases of Coronavirus Strain ..

2 hours ago

New York City Aims to Vaccinate 1Mln People Per Da ..

2 hours ago

Dr. Khakwani appointed as head NMU gynae deptt

2 hours ago

Afghan Forces Arrest Suspects in Journalist Rahmat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.