Winter Holidays In Moscow Schools Extended By Week, Until January 17 - Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 08:58 PM

Winter Holidays in Moscow Schools Extended by Week, Until January 17 - Mayor

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday that the upcoming winter holidays in city schools for students of grades 1-11 would be extended by a week as part of anti-coronavirus measures, until January 17

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday that the upcoming winter holidays in city schools for students of grades 1-11 would be extended by a week as part of anti-coronavirus measures, until January 17.

"Winter holidays in city schools from grades 1 to 11 are extended by a week, until January 17, 2021," Sobyanin said in his blog.

It also applies to colleges, supplementary education for children and sports schools in Moscow, he said.

During the holidays, there will be no distance learning in Moscow schools, Sobyanin added.

More Stories From World

