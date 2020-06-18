Winter may pose further risk for spread of COVID-19 in Malawi

The new winter season that Malawi is experiencing risks a rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country, Blantyre District Health Office (DHO) Chrissy Banda has said

BLANTYRE, Malawi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The new winter season that Malawi is experiencing risks a rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country, Blantyre District Health Office (DHO) Chrissy Banda has said.

In an interview with Xinhua, Banda said that there is no direct relation between winter and COVID-19 but its results could have a huge impact.

"It is common during winter that people tend to stay indoors, this is going to affect issues of social distancing and ventilation requirements that were set by the Ministry of Health. In consideration with how our most homes are set up, we believe the risk of high transmissions will be high.

Every year during winter, Malawi experiences high cases of cold, cough and flu, with this trend, the DHO office believes that this will aid easy transmission of the virus with reference to the fact that the virus is commonly transmitted through fluid droplets, she said.

Similarly, the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Dan Namalika said that Malawians need to take further measures to avoid the spread of the virus.

However, he pointed out that Malawi is doing well in the fight against COVID-19 and that there are less cases that are being transmitted locally.