Winter Paralympic Games Open In Beijing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 07:29 PM

The XIII Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing have been officially declared open on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The XIII Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing have been officially declared open on Friday.

The opening ceremony of the Paralympics is being held at the Beijing National Stadium. The games will last until March 13.

On Thursday, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) reversed its original decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Games in a neutral status, and completely banned them from competitions, fearing boycott by other countries.

The Russian Paralympic Committee condemned the IPC decision, saying it would pull out Russian athletes from Beijing soon.

Russian athletes have been barred from taking part in various international competitions over the past few days as part of the Western pressure on Moscow in the wake of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, initiated in response to requests for help from the Donbas republics against increasing attacks by the Ukrainian army.

