Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Winter Pause in Military Conflict in Ukraine May Last Up to 6 Months - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) The suspension of hostilities in the Russian military operation in Ukraine due to winter may last up to six months, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, rain and soft soil in late November will slow down the movement of both Ukrainian and Russian troops. Possible heavy snowfalls and cold weather could also slow down operations on the battlefield.

"You're already seeing the sloppy weather in Ukraine slow things down a little bit. It's getting really muddy, which makes it hard to do large-scale offensives," US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

At the same time, the conflict is expected to enter a new phase due to a forced pause in the movement of troops, the report said. Russian military will focus on strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure.

In turn, the Ukrainian troops, as noted by Seth Jones, vice president at the US Center for Strategic and International Studies, are going to press forward with subversion attacks on Russian lines.

According to US officials from President Joe Biden's administration, cited by the news outlet, it is important for Washington to take advantage of the winter halt in order to increase arms supply to Kiev.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to the military conflict, Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying Ukraine with weapons.

