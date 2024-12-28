Winter puts Syrians at risk of disease and death: WHO

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Health challenges in northwest Syria have escalated due to harsh winter conditions, exacerbating the vulnerability of displaced populations, the UN World Health Organization (WHO)-led health cluster has reported.

It also cited rising cases of respiratory illnesses, compounded by inadequate heating, overcrowded camps and damaged infrastructure.

“There is continuous significant rise in influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), since the beginning of winter with subsequent rise in hospital visits and heightened public health concerns,” the Health Cluster said.

Led by WHO, the Health Cluster coordinates the efforts of over 900 partners globally to address health needs in humanitarian emergencies, providing expertise, capacity-building and technical guidance to ensure effective and life-saving responses in crisis-affected regions.

Harsh winter conditions in northwest Syria continue to exacerbate the existing health vulnerabilities, especially among the internally displaced, who often reside in makeshift shelters and overcrowded camps that lack adequate insulation and heating, it added.

Public health officials also warned of heightened risks, including hypothermia, as temperatures fall.

To address these issues, health partners emphasized the need for targeted interventions, including better insulated shelters, heating and access to essential medical supplies.

The UN and partners have also intensified efforts to improve healthcare access.

As of Wednesday, 750 trucks carrying aid from seven UN agencies, including WHO and UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), crossed into northwest Syria through Bab Al-Hawa and Bab Al-Salam crossings, with 37 trucks arriving this week, ccording to the UN.

These shipments include vital medical supplies, food and other humanitarian aid.

WHO has supported 37 health facilities and 14 health cluster partners with 510 trauma supply kits, enabling treatment for over 90,000 individuals.

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has also delivered health kits and material to shore up sexual and reproductive health services. Mobile mental health units continue to deliver psychological support to vulnerable populations, including children and IDPs, in isolated areas.

To address critical shortages, health partners such as the WATAN foundation have deployed three mobile blood banks, collecting 210 blood units through donation campaigns. Other partners are also extending support to hospitals in Aleppo, focusing on pediatric care and trauma services.

Despite these efforts, the health crisis in northwest Syria remains dire.

Recent landmine explosions in Idlib, Aleppo and Hama have caused fatalities and injuries, further straining the health system. On 24 December, three explosions killed a man in Idlib and injured others in Aleppo, including a child.

Funding shortages are another critical concern, it was pointed out.

The Health Cluster requires $22 million over the next three months to sustain essential healthcare services for 450,000 people. Severe underfunding has left 140 health facilities at risk, including general and specialized hospitals, Primary health centers and dialysis units.