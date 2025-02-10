Open Menu

Winter Storm Dumps Snow, Ice On U.S.' Northeast And Midwest

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 08:20 AM

Winter storm dumps snow, ice on U.S.' northeast and midwest

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The United States' northeastern was hit by a winter storm that delivered a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain before moving offshore Sunday, leaving behind significant snowfall across the region.

The storm paralyzed the vast region as snowploughs went into action to clear roads and side streets.

Forecasters had anticipated the heaviest snow and impacts around Boston but dry air pushed through early on Sunday, shifting the highest accumulations farther north, the Boston office of the National Weather Service said.

As a result, snowfall rates tapered off from southwest to northeast, prompting winter weather alerts to be discontinued earlier than expected. Still, areas around Boston recorded 6.5 inches of snow, the Weather Service said.

Across New England region, snowfall was more pronounced, with up to 10 inches.

In New York City, about three inches of snow fell overnight in Central Park, according to ABC-TV.

The storm dumped five inches in Long Island. Other parts of the New York City metro area saw between three to five inches.

"Our city agencies are ready to answer the call and keep New Yorkers safe as we expect freezing temperatures and snowfall this weekend," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

The storm also made its presence felt in the Midwest, dumping rain and snow on that region. In Pennsylvania, a wintry mix brought freezing rain to the Pittsburgh area on Saturday night. That created headaches for commuters on slick roads.

While parts of the U.S. will spend Sunday digging out from the weekend snow, the bad news is that more is on the way. According to AccuWeather, another storm is set to move east this week. Parts of the Southeast are expected to see significant rainfall starting Monday.

APP/ift

