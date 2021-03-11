Winter Storm in Texas Affected Work of Russian Diplomatic Mission - Consul General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The recent winter storm in the US state of Texas impacted the work of the Russian diplomatic mission there, but the mission is now operating normally, Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik.

When asked how the severely cold weather in Texas affected the work of the Consulate General, Zakharov said, "It would probably be incorrect to talk about the difficulties of the Consulate General - after all, millions of Texans were in distress."

Zakharov said the Russian mission faced interruptions in electricity and water supply, heating, telephone and internet services for a couple of days.

"But already on February 16, our mission resumed its work in normal mode, and now we provide a full range of consular services," Zakharov added.

A severe winter storm hit several US states a month ago, particularly affecting Texas. The storm caused power outages as well as food and water shortages for millions of residents amid the Arctic cold blast.