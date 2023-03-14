UrduPoint.com

Winter Storm Leaves Over 200,000 People Without Power In US Northeast

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 09:08 PM

More than 200,000 customers in the US's northeast have no power as of Tuesday morning due to a winter storm, the PowerOutage.us web portal showed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) More than 200,000 customers in the US's northeast have no power as of Tuesday morning due to a winter storm, the PowerOutage.us web portal showed.

Almost 90,000 customers are experiencing power outages in the state of New York.

Another 60,000 people are facing the same problem in Massachusetts, and more than 39,000 in New Hampshire.

The storm has also caused over 1,700 flight delays and cancellations, according to FlightAware.com.

The US National Weather Service has warned about a significant storm in the region that will produce damaging winds and widespread coastal flooding.

