Wipeout Of 2,400 EU Laws In UK 'Reckless, Undemocratic' - Reports

October 24, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The planned post-Brexit revision of UK lawbooks may erase more than 2,400 laws without much scrutiny overnight in what experts described to The Guardian as a deeply "undemocratic" move.

The Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill, which will go into second reading on Tuesday, seeks to reform the laws before EU legislation is scrapped on December 31, 2023.

"This bill gives ministers powers to repeal and replace a vast body of what is now domestic law at speed and without proper scrutiny. This is unprecedented, reckless and undemocratic," Eleonor Duhs, a former government lawyer who helped design the concept of retained EU law under Theresa May, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

She argued that the changes proposed two years ago were technical and straightforward compared with what will be required under the new bill.

Swathes of laws are reportedly at risk of being abolished or redrafted poorly, including a ban on animal testing for cosmetics, workers' rights, environmental protections, food standards, aviation safety rules, and equal pay for men and women.

"All of this is deeply objectionable on two grounds ” it is anti-democratic and it is anti-growth," George Peretz, a specialist in European law, told The Guardian.

"We are a democracy and we have a process of making law in parliament. People can write to their MPs (members of parliament), industry gets consulted, we have debates in the House of Commons and in the Lords. This is a completely anti-democratic process," he added.

Christina McAnea, general secretary of the Unison trade union, told the daily that the bill spelled disaster for all working people.

"It would mean turning the clock back to Dickensian times when workers had no rights... In a financial crisis with a headless government, people need stability and support, not a bonfire of numerous employment rights," she argued.

