Wirecard Shares Collapse As 'spurious' Data Prompt New Report Delay

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:47 PM

Wirecard shares collapse as 'spurious' data prompt new report delay

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Shares in under-investigation German payments provider Wirecard shed more than half of their value in minutes Thursday, as the company said it was unable to publish a repeatedly-delayed annual report due to "spurious" audit data.

Auditors Ernst and Young had identified "spurious balance confirmations" relating to "cash balances on trust accounts" that supposedly contained 1.9 billion Euros ($2.1 billion), Wirecard said in a statement, prompting its share price to plunge 66.5 percent to 35 euros in under half an hour.

