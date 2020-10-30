Wisconsin Activates 400 National Guard Troops to Support Election Officials - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The US state of Wisconsin will mobilize about 400 National Guard troops to support local election officials working at polls in the days ahead and on the Election Day, November 3, the Office of Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said in a press release.

"Approximately 400 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard will mobilize to state active duty in the coming days to support the Wisconsin Elections Commission and clerks across the state," the release said on Thursday.

The troops will report for work on Sunday in all 72 counties across the state to complete training by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, and, on Monday, will assist with polling places set up, the release said.

While on duty, National Guard members will wear civilian clothes and perform the same functions as other volunteers at polling sites.

The release noted that the state called on the National Guard for such assistance due to a "critical shortage" of poll workers caused by coronavirus-related concerns.

The National Guard troops will be released from duty on November 4.