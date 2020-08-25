UrduPoint.com
Wisconsin Authorizes National Guard Deployment After Police Shoot Black Man - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Governor Tony Evers of the state of Wisconsin said in a statement on Monday that he has authorized the deployment of National Guardsmen to the city of Kenosha after protests erupted following the officer-involved shooting of a Black man.

"This is a limited mobilization of the National Guard focused on supporting the needs of local first responders to protect critical infrastructure, such as utilities and fire stations, and to ensure Kenoshians are able to assemble safely," Evers said.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper reported that roughly 125 National Guardsmen will arrive in Kenosha tonight.

