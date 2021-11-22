UrduPoint.com

Wisconsin Car Ramming Suspect May Have Been Fleeing Separate Crime - Reports

A suspect behind the deadly car ramming in the city of Waukesha, Wisconsin may have been fleeing a separate crime, an internal briefing for law enforcement from the US Department of Homeland Security, obtained by ABC News, revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) A suspect behind the deadly car ramming in the city of Waukesha, Wisconsin may have been fleeing a separate crime, an internal briefing for law enforcement from the US Department of Homeland Security, obtained by ABC news, revealed on Monday.

Earlier in the day, police confirmed that five people were killed and over 40 injured after a car plowed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin late Sunday.

The investigators believe "the driver may have been fleeing from a previous crime," the bulletin said, adding that "police have one subject in custody," while "one remains at large."

