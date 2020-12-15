WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The US state of Wisconsin on Monday gave its 10 electoral votes to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reaffirming the popular vote in the state.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced the results, which mirrored that of the electors vote in 21 other US states - including the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia - that completed their Electoral College meetings earlier in the day.

Biden leads Trump 146 to 97 after the electors in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin gave their votes.

Overall, 538 electors will vote on Monday in the 50 US states and the District of Columbia.