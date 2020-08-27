UrduPoint.com
Wisconsin Governor Authorizes 500 More National Guards To Kenosha Amid Protests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Governor of the State of Wisconsin Tony Evers authorized additional 500 members of the National Guard to be deployed in the city of Kenosha amid deadly protests raging there for three straight nights, the governor's office announced on Wednesday.

"Gov. Tony Evers today authorized 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Kenosha County this evening.

The governor is continuing to work with other states in facilitating additional National Guard and state patrol support," the statement said.

Earlier Evers authorized the deployment of 250 National Guard members. He declared a state of emergency in Kenosha and agreed to accept there Federal security forces. Two people were killed and at least another one was seriously injured last night in Kenosha amid ongoing protests sparked by the police-involved shooting of a local Black man, Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed.

