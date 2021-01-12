UrduPoint.com
Wisconsin Governor Authorizes National Guard Ahead Of Possible Unrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' office in a press release said he has activated the National Guard to help protect the state Capitol building ahead of a potential armed protest.

"Gov. Tony Evers today authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support Wisconsin's Capitol Police," the release said on Monday.

"Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will mobilize to state active duty to support safety and security efforts at the State Capitol in Madison."

Earlier on Monday, media reported that the FBI is warning that armed protests are being planned in all 50 US state capitals in the final days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20. Wisconsin is one of the key battleground states where the Trump campaign and Republican party strongly contested President-elect Joe Biden's win in the US election.

