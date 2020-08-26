UrduPoint.com
Wisconsin Governor Declares Emergency Amid Protests After Black Man Shot By Police

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency after a wave of protests over the shooting of a black man by police, the governor's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #86 declaring a state of emergency following protests in communities across Wisconsin," the statement read. "Executive Order #86 proclaims a state of emergency in Wisconsin, directs state agencies to continue assisting the state response, and calls to state active duty additional elements of the Wisconsin National Guard to support first responders and protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions.

"

The man shot by police in Wisconsin's city of Kenosha on Sunday has been identified as Jacob Blake. He was trying to break up a fight between two women when police officers arrived and reportedly attempted to talk with Blake who was not interested and started putting his children in his car. Angered residents took to the streets of Kenosha following news of the shooting. Law enforcement officers pushed the protesters back from the police department building, used tear gas and authorities declared a city-wide curfew.

