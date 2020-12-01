Wisconsin Governor Evers Certifies Election Results, Ascertains Electors for Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said he has certified the results of the 2020 US presidential election in his state and signed a certificate for the slate of electors for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"Today, I carried out my duty to certify the November 3rd election, and as required by state and Federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," Evers said via Twitter on Monday evening.

According to the results, incumbent President Donald Trump lost to Biden in Wisconsin by 48.

8 percent to 49.4 percent. The recount, requested by the Trump campaign in Wisconsin's two largest counties confirmed the outcome.

While major media networks have projected that Biden is the winner, Trump has said he won but victory was stolen from him via massive election and voter fraud and acts of impropriety. Trump has sought recounts in some states and launched lawsuits to seek redress. Several states said they found no widespread evidence of election fraud and irregularities.