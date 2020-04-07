UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wisconsin Holds Primary Vote Despite Coronavirus Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:20 PM

Wisconsin holds primary vote despite coronavirus crisis

Americans in Wisconsin began casting ballots Tuesday in a controversial presidential primary held despite a state-wide stay-at-home order and concern that the election could expose thousands of voters and poll workers to the coronavirus

Milwaukee, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Americans in Wisconsin began casting ballots Tuesday in a controversial presidential Primary held despite a state-wide stay-at-home order and concern that the election could expose thousands of voters and poll workers to the coronavirus.

Democratic officials had sought to postpone the election but were overruled by the top state court, and the US Supreme Court stepped in to bar an extension of voting by mail that would have allowed more people to cast ballots without going to polling stations. Both courts have conservative majorities.

With the Midwestern state ignoring calls to postpone the primary over health fears, as several other states have done, many Wisconsinites were being forced into an agonizing decision: risk their health to fulfill their democratic right, or stay safe by staying at home.

In Milwaukee, voters' options have been drastically reduced due to a lack of personnel to staff the polling stations.

The city of 600,000 normally has some 180 polling locations open, but that number reportedly has been reduced to just five, prompting long lines in an era of social distancing.

"Be safe!" President Donald Trump tweeted overnight, as he encouraged voters to support a Republican candidate for the state's Supreme Court.

Tuesday's higher profile contest is between the two remaining candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination: former vice president Joe Biden, the frontrunner, and his lone remaining rival, leftist Senator Bernie Sanders.

Sanders, 78, opposed holding the primary as scheduled, saying people should never have to choose between voting and staying safe.

The 77-year-old Biden likely sees Wisconsin, where polls show him ahead of Sanders, as an opportunity to extend his lead. He has refrained from publicly calling for the primary's postponement, saying it was up to local officials to decide.

In the city of Kenosha, voters wearing masks and gloves lined up at the Journey Church, where polling personnel were also wearing protective gear.

Inside, voters stood behind a plexiglass barrier as staff checked them and National Guard personnel cleaned voting machines and helped maintain order.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, who rarely wades into politics, urged caution for Wisconsinites who were voting in person.

"If you have an absentee ballot, make sure to drop it off or mail it in today," she tweeted.

"If you are going to vote in person, make sure to prioritize your safety and the safety of others."

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Barack Obama Vote Trump Lead Milwaukee Church From Top Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latvia Extends State of Emergency Until May 12 Ove ..

5 minutes ago

Court grants one-time exemption from appearance to ..

5 minutes ago

DDAC chief directs provision of ration to quaranti ..

5 minutes ago

Delegation of Methodist Church calls on Sindh Gove ..

5 minutes ago

ICT, CDA installs three disinfectant walkthrough g ..

16 minutes ago

US to Start Strategic Dialogue With Iraq in Mid-Ju ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.