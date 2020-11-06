UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wisconsin Official Says No Reports Of Any Irregularities In Voting Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:10 AM

Wisconsin Official Says No Reports of Any Irregularities in Voting Process

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Megan Wolfe said on Thursday that there were no irregularities or complaints concerning the election process reported to the office.

" We have not received any report of any irregularities," Wolfe said. "There's been no problems reported to our office, no complaints filed with our office on any irregularities."

The Trump campaign threatened to sue the city of Philadelphia, first in state courts and then in Federal court, file a lawsuit in the state of Wisconsin and file a nationwide lawsuit to expose the election corruption perpetrated by the Democratic Party, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said during a press conference.

President Donald Trump's legal team will announce a lawsuit in the state of Nevada to stop vote counting due to allegations of voter fraud, media reported earlier on Thursday.

Trump's campaign alleges that about 10,000 people voted in the Nevada election despite no longer living in the state, the report said. Nevada law prohibits individuals who have not been in the state for 30 days to vote.

More Stories From World

