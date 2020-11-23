UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wisconsin Police Arrest Hispanic Teen Following Wauwatosa Mall Shooting - Police Chief

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:20 AM

Wisconsin Police Arrest Hispanic Teen Following Wauwatosa Mall Shooting - Police Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) A suspect in the Wisconsin suburban mall shooting has been arrested, the Wuawatosa Police Department said in a statement.

On Friday, eight people were injured in a shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, a suburb of Milwaukee. The Wauwatosa Police Department said that witnesses initially described the suspect as a white man, around 20-39 years old.

"The Wuawatosa Police Department is pleased to announce the arrest of a 15 year old Hispanic male in connection with the shooting at Mayfair mall. The suspected firearm used in this incident was recovered at the scene of the arrest," Chief of Police Barry M.

Weber said in a Sunday release.

Weber did not specify the type of weapon and did not give much detail on the arrest.

"It is important to stress that this act of violence was not a random one but an altercation between two groups," the local police chief said, adding that "in our society, an incident of this type can happen at any time in any place."

The shooting occurred at around 02:49 p. m. local time (20:49 GMT) on Friday. It took police about six hours to completely secure the mall. The shooter left the scene of the crime while people were running out, according to police.

Related Topics

Injured Police Man Male Milwaukee Sunday Weapon P

Recent Stories

G20 concludes in Saudi Arabia; Italy takes over an ..

5 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises G20 Riyadh Summit, str ..

6 hours ago

Netherlands Business Council UAE announces winners ..

7 hours ago

MOFAIC honours &#039;GCC Family Reunion Team&#039;

7 hours ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian response in Kurdistan ..

7 hours ago

Ma’an to launch financial literacy programme

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.