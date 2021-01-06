Wisconsin Prosecutors Decline to Charge White Police Officer in Shooting of Jacob Blake

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Wisconsin prosecutors will not file charges against the white police officers involved in the shooting of African-American Jacob Black in the city of Kenosha, District Attorney Michael Gravely said in a news conference.

"No Kenosha law enforcement officer in this case will be charged with any criminal offense based on the fast and the laws as I will describe them to you now. So it is our decision that no charge will be filed," Gravely said on Tuesday.

Gravely added that no charge will be filed against Blake, who was left paralyzed after the shooting.