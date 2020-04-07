(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Wisconsin Republican leaders on Monday said they are challenging Democratic Governor Tony Evers on the constitutionality of his decision to delay Primary elections in the state because of the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

"We are immediately challenging this executive order in the Wisconsin State Supreme Court," State House Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a statement. "The governor's executive order is clearly an unconstitutional overreach."