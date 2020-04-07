(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Wisconsin Republican leaders in both chambers of the legislature are challenging Democratic Governor Tony Evers on the constitutionality of his decision to delay Primary elections in the state because of the coronavirus pandemic crisis, they said in a statement on Monday.

"We are immediately challenging this executive order in the Wisconsin State Supreme Court," State House Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a statement. "The governor's executive order is clearly an unconstitutional overreach."

Evers has repeatedly acknowledged that he does not have the constitutional power to change the date of the primary which is scheduled for April 7, Vos and Fitzgerald said.

The covid-19 death toll surpassed 10,000 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.