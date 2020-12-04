Wisconsin Supreme Court Declines to Hear Trump Suit Challenging 200,000 Votes - Order

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Wisconsin Supreme Court has declined to hear a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to invalidate more than 200,000 votes in the November 3 US general election in the state, a court order revealed on Thursday.

"IT IS ORDERED that the petition for leave to commence an original action is denied. One or more appeals from the determination(s) of one or more boards of canvassers or from the determination of the chairperson of the Wisconsin Elections Commission may be filed by an aggrieved candidate in circuit court," the court document said.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that the Trump campaign must bring its lawsuit to a lower court.

President Donald Trump has challenged the election result in Wisconsin and demanded recount in the state's two largest counties.

The recount confirmed the outcome, showing Democratic nominee Joe Biden won in the two counties by more than 360,000 votes combined.

Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,600 votes overall and the state has certified the results.

Major media networks have projected Biden to be the election winner, but Trump has said he won and victory was stolen from him via massive election and voter fraud and acts of impropriety. Trump has sought recounts in some states and launched lawsuits to seek redress. Several states said they found no widespread evidence of election fraud and substantial irregularities.