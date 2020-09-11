UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wisconsin Supreme Court Halts Absentee Ballot Distribution For US Election - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 03:50 AM

Wisconsin Supreme Court Halts Absentee Ballot Distribution for US Election - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Supreme Court of the state of Wisconsin ordered the mailing of absentee ballots for the US presidential election to be suspended pending a decision on whether to allow the participation of the Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Hawkins has disputed in court the Wisconsin Elections Commission's decision not to list him on the ballot because of allegations that his running mate Angela Walker listed an incorrect address on thousands of nominating papers for signature.

"The court, in a 4-3 decision with all liberal-backed justices dissenting, said clerks should hold off on sending out any absentee ballots until it issues a further order in the case," the report said on Thursday.

The court also asked the Wisconsin Elections Commission to report whether any ballots have been mailed out to voters.

As of Thursday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission logged nearly a million of absentee ballot requests on file, according to the report.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court All Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

4 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

4 hours ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

4 hours ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

4 hours ago

Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Ex ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.