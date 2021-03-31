UrduPoint.com
Wisconsin Supreme Court Strikes Down Governor's Order Making Face Masks Compulsory

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:31 PM

Wisconsin's Supreme Court has struck down Governor Tony Evers' executive order decreeing the compulsory wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus with related measures, a ruling stated on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Wisconsin's Supreme Court has struck down Governor Tony Evers' executive order decreeing the compulsory wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus with related measures, a ruling stated on Wednesday.

"[W]e declare that Executive Orders Number 82 and Number 90 - both of which declare a public health emergency in response to COVID-19 - were unlawful under Wisconsin Statute Number 323.10," the Supreme Court said. "Based on the legislature's revocation of Executive Order Number 104 ... we declare Executive Order Number 105 unlawful as well."

Republicans control the state legislature, which voted to overturn the face mask order in February and conservatives hold a majority on the state Supreme Court, which approved the ruling by four judges to three.

Governor Evers, a Democrat, "is subject to the time limits explicitly prescribed by statute," the Supreme Court said.

According to the ruling, Evers can only declare a public health emergency for 60 days and he lacks the constitutional authority to extend it without the legislature's approval. Last October, a state appeals court also prevented a move by Evers to limit the number of people allowed to go into bars and restaurants to limit transmission of the virus.

