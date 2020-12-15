UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wisconsin Supreme Court Throws Out Trump Campaign's Bid To Invalidate Ballots - Filing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Wisconsin Supreme Court Throws Out Trump Campaign's Bid to Invalidate Ballots - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected the Trump campaign's bid to invalidate a substantial number of what it called illegal ballots that would overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state, a court document revealed on Monday.

"We conclude the Campaign is not entitled to the relief it seeks.

The challenge to the indefinitely confined voter ballots is meritless on its face, and the other three categories of ballots challenged fail under the doctrine of laches," the court document said.

Earlier in the day, the Wisconsin electors gave the states ten electoral votes to Biden.

Trump has said he won the 2020 presidential election but victory was stolen from him via massive voter and election fraud and acts of impropriety. Trump has sought relief by demanding recounts in several states and launched lawsuits in state and Federal courts.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Trump 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

26 minutes ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

29 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Health applies Dynamx Coronary Bioadap ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.