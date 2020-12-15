(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected the Trump campaign's bid to invalidate a substantial number of what it called illegal ballots that would overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state, a court document revealed on Monday.

"We conclude the Campaign is not entitled to the relief it seeks.

The challenge to the indefinitely confined voter ballots is meritless on its face, and the other three categories of ballots challenged fail under the doctrine of laches," the court document said.

Earlier in the day, the Wisconsin electors gave the states ten electoral votes to Biden.

Trump has said he won the 2020 presidential election but victory was stolen from him via massive voter and election fraud and acts of impropriety. Trump has sought relief by demanding recounts in several states and launched lawsuits in state and Federal courts.