Wisconsin To Open Field Hospital To Cope With Record Surges Of COVID-19 Cases - Governor
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:40 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The US State of Wisconsin will open a field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients due to the record uptick in the hospitalizations, Governor Tony Evers said in a release on Wednesday.
"Due to increased COVID-19 hospitalizations and at the request of hospital systems, Gov.
Tony Evers announced today the Alternate Care Facility (ACF) at Wisconsin State Fair Park will begin accepting COVID-19 patients within the next week," the release said.
The announcement comes as the Wisconsin health systems experience rising pressure to manage record surges in COVID-19 patient hospitalizations, the release said.
"As of yesterday, there were 853 COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 71 over the day before," the release added.