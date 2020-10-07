UrduPoint.com
Wisconsin To Open Field Hospital To Cope With Record Surges Of COVID-19 Cases - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:40 PM

Wisconsin to Open Field Hospital to Cope With Record Surges of COVID-19 Cases - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The US State of Wisconsin will open a field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients due to the record uptick in the hospitalizations, Governor Tony Evers said in a release on Wednesday.

"Due to increased COVID-19 hospitalizations and at the request of hospital systems, Gov.

Tony Evers announced today the Alternate Care Facility (ACF) at Wisconsin State Fair Park will begin accepting COVID-19 patients within the next week," the release said.

The announcement comes as the Wisconsin health systems experience rising pressure to manage record surges in COVID-19 patient hospitalizations, the release said.

"As of yesterday, there were 853 COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 71 over the day before," the release added.

More Stories From World

